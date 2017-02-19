× Steve Irwin’s son is so much like him you might smile and cry at the same time

Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, is so much like his dad you might smile and cry at the same time.

“You love animals. You love the wildlife,” Jimmy Fallon tells Irwin.

“Oh, absolutely, you know, that’s just in my blood. My family and I, I’ve actually grown up at Australia Zoo. I think I’m the luckiest kid on planet Earth,” Irwin says emphatically.

Irwin was on the show promoting a fundraiser for Wildlife Warriors and of course he brought some friends — a dwarf crocodile, a red-tail boa and two sloths.

“This is Beetlejuice, the African dwarf crocodile. Isn’t he just amazing? He’s gorgeous!” Irwin says, oozing Aussie enthusiasm. “Don’t you love his little eyes? He’s so cute.”

Known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray during a television shoot. His family, including daughter Bindi, has continued to advocate for wildlife conservation.