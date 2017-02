LOVELAND, Colo. — A Senior Alert has been activated for a 73-year-old man missing from Loveland.

Tyson Lee Daniel was last seen leaving his house on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

He was driving a 1986 black Chevrolet S-10 Blazer with Colorado license plate 321-YND.

There is no photo available of Daniel at this time. Police described him as a white male, 6-feet-tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing gray sweats and a brown coat.