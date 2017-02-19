× Police searching for 14-year-old girl missing since Saturday night

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police officers are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday night.

Maggie Appleby Rushing was last seen at her home near the 12100 Block of East 2nd Drive at 9:30 p.m.

Aurora police said Rushing is bi-racial, with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-9 and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings with a Colorado flag.

Police said anyone with information should call 911.