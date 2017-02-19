× Police: Man in photo is suspect in death of 2 Indiana girls

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The bodies of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found in a wooded area east of Delphi, Indiana, on Valentine’s Day.

Now, the Indiana State Police say a man caught on camera in the area is considered a suspect.

“The photo appears to depict a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket, and a hoodie,” police stated. “Preliminary evidence has led investigators to believe the person, in the distributed photo, is suspected of having participated in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.”

Officials have declined to release the girls’ cause or manner of death.

Family members reported the girls missing the day before Valentine’s Day, according to police. Their bodies were discovered by volunteers who were helping in an organized search for the girls.

The case is being investigated as a double homicide.

