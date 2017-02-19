Mom gets last laugh with ‘care package’ full of trash

When a Pennsylvania college student got a package from his mom last month, he thought it was a package full of treats.

Instead, he got a powerful reminder of something he forgot to do while he was at home.

“Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out,” Connor Cox posted on Twitter, along with a photo of box full of trash.

Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP — Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017

And while it would’ve been a lot easier for Connor’s mom to take out the trash herself, the people of Twitter could not have been more impressed with her parenting prank.