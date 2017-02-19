Man shot while riding ATV near Fort Lupton

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot while riding an ATV near Fort Lupton Saturday afternoon.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said they were called the 11000 block of WCR 18 at about 4:30 p.m.

Deputies found a man had been shot through the right shoulder. He was rushed to North Colorado Medical Center but is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Deputies are currently conducting a thorough investigation of the incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the safety of the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776.