Deaf man hit, killed by light rail train during testing of new R Line

AURORA, Colo. — A deaf man was hit and killed by a light rail train along the new R Line, which hasn’t opened for service yet.

The Regional Transportation District said they were conducting testing for the R Line Sunday afternoon.

The man walked onto the tracks near Peoria Street and East 30th Avenue during the testing, a spokesperson for RTD told FOX31 Denver.

Investigators later confirmed that the 35-year-old man is deaf.

.@RideRTD is testing safety features at crossing where person was killed today. pic.twitter.com/PxI6uDbptH — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) February 20, 2017

RTD officials said they have turned over surveillance video of the incident to Aurora police for investigation.

Service on the R Line is scheduled to start Friday, Feb. 24.

The R Line will run 22 miles from the Lincoln Station to the Peoria Station, RTD said. It will provide service to 16 stations. Eight stations are new with four new Park-n-Rides.

One week from today the R Line opens! Grand opening events start at 10a on 2/24. Free rides on R line start at 11a. https://t.co/eqhXYEZL4y pic.twitter.com/3HxeysyPhJ — RTD (@RideRTD) February 17, 2017

39.759190 -104.846836