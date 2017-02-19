Deaf man hit, killed by light rail train during testing of new R Line

AURORA, Colo. — A deaf man was hit and killed by a light rail train along the new R Line, which hasn’t opened for service yet.
The Regional Transportation District said they were conducting testing for the R Line Sunday afternoon.
The man walked onto the tracks near Peoria Street and East 30th Avenue during the testing, a spokesperson for RTD told FOX31 Denver.
Investigators later confirmed that the 35-year-old man is deaf.
RTD officials said they have turned over surveillance video of the incident to Aurora police for investigation.
Service on the R Line is scheduled to start Friday, Feb. 24.
The R Line will run 22 miles from the Lincoln Station to the Peoria Station, RTD said. It will provide service to 16 stations. Eight stations are new with four new Park-n-Rides.