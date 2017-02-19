Hundreds of couples show up for sold-out wedding expo featuring cannabis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Hundreds of couples lined up for the Cannabis Wedding Expo in Littleton for its second year Sunday.

Although most people probably have not heard of a cannabis wedding, that's not so for 1,000 people who are cannabis curious or already connoisseurs. At the Cannabis Wedding Expo, vendors work to marry marijuana with holy matrimony.

The sold-out event was held at The Falls Event Center and brought together more than 70 cannabis-friendly companies with hundreds of couples who want to incorporate weed into their weddings.

Event organizers say they created the event because they were turned away from other traditional wedding expos for trying to incorporate cannabis.

"There are a lot of different ways to incorporate cannabis into weddings, from having hair and makeup artists who are cannabis friendly, where a bride can smoke a joint beforehand, to full budtending services, to edible chefs," said Philip Wolf, host and co-creator of the event.

At a growing number of weddings, you'll find buds in bouquets and boutonnieres, cannabis-infused canapes, and a bud bar instead of, or along with, one with booze.

There will be joints, pre-rolled, or bongs, or a piece of glass people take from there and utilize,” says Wolf about a cannabis bar.

"We provide pipes, vaporizers, smoking accessories and the knowledge to ensure a safe, classy experience," says an employee with Top Shelf Budtending.

The expo wants to spread a message that cannabis can be classy, elegant and subtle--unlike the marijuana of old.

“This isn't our parents Cheech and Chong. This is an experience that covers all walks of life," Wolf said.

A couple from Westminster, Sabdy and Adam, (who didn’t want to give their last name), is planning their wedding.

"There's a lot of benefits to [cannabis]. I think a green wedding would be something that interests us. And we want to incorporate it into our wedding," Sabdy said.

But they're learning there are a lot of don'ts when it comes to saying "I do"--cannabis style.

For one, they have to find a cannabis-friendly venue that allows it.

This, even though they're not sure all their guests will be high on the idea.

"If they don't want try cannabis, we can have regular food just for them. We don't want to force it on them,” says Sabdy. “But, yet show them, it's not so bad as what they were led to believe," says Adam.

It is a movement becoming more accepted--enjoying a joint or edible in a social setting--especially on a couple's big day.

"You're going to have something different,” Sabdy said.

"They are definitely going to be talking about it," Adam added.

The wedding expo now moves to Portland, Ore. on March 26 and San Francisco on April 30.