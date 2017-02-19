Father and son killed in head-on crash with each other

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — The two drivers killed in a head-on crash in Alabama Saturday were father and son, according to a report published on AL.com.

Jeffrey Brasher, 50, and Austin Brasher, 22, crashed into each other at about 4:10 a.m. Saturday morning in Fayette County, the website states.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the report cited Alabama state troopers as saying alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Neither of the men were wearing a seat belt, the report states.

Jeffrey Brashner was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. His son was transported to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him.