Denver police welcome 'Blue' to Mounted Patrol Unit

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is welcoming a new horse to the Mounted Patrol Unit.

“This handsome, grulla-colored boy is 5-years-old and he comes to us from Sterling, Colorado where he worked on a ranch and feed lot,” police said on Facebook.

“Blue is super sweet and kind, and was donated to the unit by our dear friend, Betty Robertson,” police said. “As you can see from his picture, he pulls off the smoky-eye look better than a Kardashian and he loves to be scratched under his chin.”