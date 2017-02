× Crews get control of brush fire near homes in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A brush fire broke out near homes in Highlands Ranch Sunday afternoon.

“[South Metro] Firefighters actively battling this wildland interface fire with [Littleton Fire],” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted at 2:50 p.m.

McArthur Ranch Road was closed at Heatherton Street due to the fire.

The fire was under control when FOX31 Denver crews arrived at the scene a little after 3 p.m.