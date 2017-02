Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Cardiac arrest and heart disease survivors gathering with those who support them Saturday.

Spreading awareness and enjoying an inspiring fashion show, the special brunch was hosted by the "Go Red for Women" campaign.

The event featured local ladies who have been personally affected by heart disease.

All models dressed in red in support of the campaign's mission.

The event was emceed by Natalie Tysdale of Channel 2 News.