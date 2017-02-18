Small plane crashes in parking lot near Centennial Airport

A small plane crashed late Saturday afternoon south of Centennial Airport.

Airplane crash update – location is Belford Ave and Peoria St. Small plane down. Evaluating 2 patients. Updates to follow. — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 18, 2017

South Metro Fire Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital. The plane’s other occupant was treated on scene and will be OK.

The plane hit some trees and crashed into a parking lot outside the offices of Western Union. No vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

One of the aircraft’s wings was sheared off and it rested dozens of feet away from the rest of the plane.

First responders said this was not the first time a plane has crashed in this parking lot.

This story is developing and it will be updated.