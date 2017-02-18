Memorial planned for murdered Boulder mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Next weekend, friends will gather to remember Ashley Mead, a Boulder woman whose body was found partially dismembered in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Loved ones will gather February 26 at the Boulder Public Library at 2:30 p.m. to remember Ashley's life.

Friends of Mead say she often visited libraries in Boulder and was a familiar face to many of the staff at the Boulder Public Library.

The community is invited to the event and are asked to wear bright colors and other uplifting clothing in tribute to the murdered mother.