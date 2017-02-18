Man lost in Great Sand Dunes for 5 days found alive

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — A man who spent five days and nights lost in the cold and snowy Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve was found alive.

A press release from the park service said Bryan Skilinski from New York State was located about one-and-a-half miles south of the park visitor center Thursday evening. The Great Sand Dunes National Park is in Alamosa County in southwestern Colorado.

“Mr. Skilinski was found in relatively good health considering he had spent five nights out in the elements with little winter gear. After becoming disoriented during his first day hiking in deep snow, he spent the remaining time trying to find his way back to his vehicle, covering many miles of terrain while exposed to snow storms, high winds and temperatures in the teens at night,” the park service wrote in a Facebook post.

He first went into the Great Sand Dunes on Saturday morning, February 11, and then wasn’t seen or heard from after that.

A search began Thursday because park staff noticed there had been an unattended vehicle parked in the horse trailer lot since the weekend.

“We could not have asked for a better outcome and I want to personally thank all of the staff and search and rescue team members who provided their expertise in helping to locate Bryan,” Acting Park Superintendent Scott Stonum said.