Man killed during fight in parking lot in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot during a fight in a parking lot in Aurora Saturday morning died from his injuries.

Police said they responded to the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle at 4:25 a.m.

Investigators said the man was transported to a hospital where he died.

They did not have any other information to release about what happened, including suspect description.

The Aurora Police Department asked anyone with information about this case to contact Sergeant Matt Fyles with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.