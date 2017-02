Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why You Should NOT Buy A Home Together Until You’re Married

Save yourself a lot of heartache by avoiding the new trend a lot of millennial couples are doing...buying homes together before they're married.

It may seem like a smart financial decision to make...but, our Money Couple, Bethany and Scott Palmer, say don't do it...until you say "i do!"

