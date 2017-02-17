White House denies Trump considering use of National Guard troops for immigration roundup

WASHINGTON — The White House denied a report that the Trump administration is considering mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants in the country.

The Associated Press reported Friday that it obtained a copy of an 11-page draft memo that outlines the action.

The memo, which was written by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, says the action would go as far north at Portland, Ore., and as far east as New Orleans, the AP reported.

Eleven states — including Colorado — were included in the proposal. The others were the border states of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, along with Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Utah.

But White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was quick to say the report was “not true.”

This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false https://t.co/MFIJci7XaU — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 17, 2017

Nearly half of the estimated 11.1 million people who are living in the country illegally are in the 11 states, according to Pew Research Center estimates based on 2014 Census data.

The report said governors in the affected states can choose to have their National Guard troops participate, according to the memo.

A spokesman told the AP that Gov. John Hickenlooper was unaware of the proposal. Seven other spokesmen for governors said the same thing, the AP reported.

National Guard troops have helped with immigration issues near the border but have never been used as widely or as far north as the letter proposes, the AP said.

The letter was addressed to the acting heads of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection