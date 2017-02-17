The Little Clinic Helps You Cut Extra Calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're all about doing our best to eat healthy, but sometimes even when we think we're doing something right, we're not. Every time you grab a bag of granola to put on your yogurt, or a little pack of hummus and pretzels from the deli, you're adding calories, salt and sugar that you could avoid! Courtney Kiang, a registered dietitian from The Little Clinic at King Soopers, joined us in studio to encourage us to make more at home.

Courtney and other dietitians at The Little Clinic inside select King Soopers would love to help you. For more information about pricing and services at The Little Clinic, visit www.thelittleclinic.com