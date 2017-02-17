The Cool Bag Keeps Your Belongings Safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both Joana and Paula are big product junkies, so when they both love the same product, they have to talk about it on the show! They both loved the Cool Bag. It might look like every other bag in your closet, but it's not- it's security on the go. It has a disconnecting padded cable handle that can be wrapped abound an object and then secured back to the bag. It's great for places like a water park, where you will be away from you bag all day. It also has a puncture proof zipper that attaches into a combination lock. It has great storage compartments inside, including pockets for passports, a padded tablet pocket, and a discreet cooler below. Go to coolbag.com to purchase!