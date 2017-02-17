Student says teacher shut him in dark closet as punishment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A middle school student said a teacher shut him in a dark closet, facing the wall as punishment during a detention Thursday and now that teacher is on paid administrative leave.

Alex Manzanares said he showed up for detention during lunch at Adams City Middle School in Adams County School District 14. Manzanares said the band teacher overseeing the detention directed him into the closet.

"It didn't feel right. Like yeah, I have lunch detention, but why am I being put in this room? With the lights turned off and the door is closed?" said Manzanares.

Manzanares suffers from seizures. Stress can trigger the seizures. He texted his mom that he was in the dark closet.

"I got the texts and I texted him back, 'Why? What happened?' [I] started calling him because I didn't get a response. Texting him, 'Son, are you OK? Answer my calls,' because I didn't know if he was OK," said Melissa Manzanares-Lopez.

Plus, Manzanares said there was another student also serving detention during lunch but he wasn't banished to the closet.

"There was this one other kid that had lunch detention, [the teacher] was talking to him. But once he was done talking to him, he let him go but I was stuck in there for the whole lunch," said Manzanares.

"The way this went is not appropriate," said Manzanares-Lopez.

Manzanares-Lopez said she contacted the school repeatedly and went to the school on Friday to try and get answers from administrators. However, Manzanares-Lopez said school staff gave her little information while she was told that district administrators were unavailable to speak with her.

"That really is my biggest issue -- the school, the school district, and how they handled the situation," said Manzanares-Lopez.

In a statement to FOX31 on Friday, a spokesperson for the district said there's an active investigation underway and the teacher involved is on paid administrative leave. The spokesperson said the district is prohibited from saying more because it's a personnel issue.

Manzanares-Lopez said she's not arguing that Alex shouldn't be punished, but she said shutting him in a dark closet is out-of-line.

"I definitely wanted answers, for his sake, for his safety," said Manzanares-Lopez.

"I was just talking in class," said Manzanares. "Why do I have to be put in this room with the lights off and the door closed?"

Manzanares-Lopez said she will continue pressing the school district for answers.

"I don't believe Alex was the first kid put in there but I want him to be the last," said Manzanares-Lopez.

Manzanares-Lopez has switched Manzanares out of the music class he was enrolled in that was taught by that teacher. She's also considering home schooling him for the rest of the semester.