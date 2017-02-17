Stricter rules for med spas enacted after woman scarred by laser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A routine appointment ended up scarring a Denver woman's face and now she wants answers.

"When I got home my face was on fire. It had to heal, so it got really purple then it started scabbing away," said Denise Jenkins after what should have been an easy solution to stubborn chin hairs. Instead, she says a technician at a local spa lasered her cheek instead of her chin.

"It was so bad, it was so embarrassing walking around that."

According to her clinic discharge papers, Jenkins suffered second degree burns on her cheek.

"I see it every time I look in the mirror. Every morning I get dressed, every night I wash my face, and take make up off. I see it every time I turn my head. And I think that`s the part that bothers me the most," she said.

Most lasers use pulses of light to destroy hair follicles and while there is a physician responsible for making sure their technicians are up to speed, it`s the operator who determines the correct setting which is based on your type of skin.

The way the regulation was written, the physician didn't even need to be in the same state during the service.

The state board overseeing medical spas recently voted unanimously to change the rules. Now, more than 60 pages of new rules will apply.

Following the change, consumers are advised prior to the service of the name and contact information for the physician in charge.

Also, that doctor not only has to be in state but reachable in case of an emergency.

Additionally, the consumer can check the history of the doctor and training of the technicians before they ever step foot in the medical spa.