× Sen. Cory Gardner believes Mars may be the answer to local jobs

WASHINGTON — Senator Cory Gardner is looking to outer space to create new jobs for Coloradans.

As a member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, Gardner authored two provisions to the Senate-approved NASA Transition Authorization Act .

One provision Gardner added requires NASA to develop a plan to reach Mars, including specific timelines and benchmarks.

A second amendment encourages NASA to recycle existing equipment under the possibility of servicing and refurbishing existing satellites to extend their lifespan and capabilities.

In a press release, Gardner highlighted the end goal of the provisions is to create new jobs, saying “aerospace plays a major role in Colorado’s economy, and this legislation will benefit the thousands of aerospace jobs in Colorado.”