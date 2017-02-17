No injuries after RTD light rail train collides with vehicle in Five Points

DENVER — No injuries were reported after an RTD light rail train collided with a vehicle in the Five Points neighborhood on Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened at Park Avenue West and Welton Street just before 10 a.m.

It’s not known how many people were in the vehicle and in the train at the time of the crash.

Welton Street was closed at 22nd Street and Park Avenue West was closed at California Street. There was no estimate for when the roads would reopen.

RTD said the D Line was experiencing 15-minute delays as crews investigated and worked to clear the crash. There was no light rail service north of the 20th and Welton Street Station because of the accident.

The crash came three days after an A Line commuter train collided with a van in Aurora.

Police and video showed the driver appeared to have intentionally driven onto the tracks, killing him and injuring four people on the train.