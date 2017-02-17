× Report: Suspect in killing of RTD security guard says he supports Islamic State

DENVER — The man accused of shooting and killing an RTD security guard near Union Station in January said he supports the Islamic State group. The Associated Press said Joshua Cummings, 37, made the statement during a telephone interview with them from jail.

The AP’s report Friday said he said he pledged allegiance to the group after fasting for three days in Jail.

Investigators said they have no evidence the group had anything to do with the killing of Scott Van Lanken late on the night of January 31.

Police said two women were asking the armed security officer about light rail routes near 16th and Wynkoop streets when a man approached from behind, pointed a gun at the officer’s neck and fired.

Cummings was found hiding in the 1600 block of 14th Street about 20 minutes later and was arrested without incident, police said. A gun was also recovered.

Two sources said investigators found jihadist materials in Cummings’ backpack and those materials were being investigated.

The suspect told the AP he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State to purge the oath he took to uphold the U.S. Constitution when he joined the Army.

Denver police said they have not established a motive for the killing of Scott Van Lanken.