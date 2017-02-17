Relieve back pain without surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suffering from chronic back pain can be frustrating if you've tried everything and still aren't seeing results. If that's you- listen up! The DRS Protocol Method is getting fantastic results and helping people finally be pain free without medication or surgery. Doctor Simpson from Aria Integrative Health came to the studio to tell us more. Call Aria Integrative Health now to schedule your complimentary initial consultation and exam at (303)953-2899.

You can find them online at ariaintegrativehealth.com.