Random Acts Of Kindness

Posted 8:07 am, February 17, 2017, by
Abby Jones' call to kindness started in first grade.  She started "Abby's Pay It Forward Project."  Since the project began, she already raised $1,000 for tsunami victims, donated towels to an animal shelter and made breakfast for the police. This year she has made Christmas snow globes and sold them. She donated the money to a project that helps red pandas. Find out how she got started and how you can help in this video report.