Presidents Day 2017: What’s open and closed Monday, Feb. 20

Posted 4:18 pm, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:40PM, February 17, 2017

DENVER — Monday, February 20, 2017 is Presidents Day, which means some offices and businesses will be closed.

Below is a list of what’s open and closed in Colorado.

  • Mail: No mail delivery and post offices will be closed
  • Banks: Most banks will be closed
  • Schools: Public schools will be closed
  • Denver trash pickup: No pickup Monday, delayed one day for rest of week
  • Denver parking meters: Free on Presidents Day
  • RTD: Busses and rail lines operate on normal schedule
  • State Parks: Open, normal fees
  • National Parks: Free entrance at most parks
  • Driver’s license offices: Closed
  • Colorado Judicial Branch: Closed
  • U.S. District Court: Closed
  • City and County of Denver: Government offices closed
  • Adams County: Government offices closed
  • Arapahoe County: Government offices closed
  • City and County of Boulder: Government offices closed
  • City and County of Broomfield: Government offices closed
  • Douglas County: Government offices closed
  • Jefferson County: Government offices closed
  • Larimer County: Government offices closed