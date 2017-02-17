Presidents Day 2017: What’s open and closed Monday, Feb. 20

DENVER — Monday, February 20, 2017 is Presidents Day, which means some offices and businesses will be closed.
Below is a list of what’s open and closed in Colorado.
- Mail: No mail delivery and post offices will be closed
- Banks: Most banks will be closed
- Schools: Public schools will be closed
- Denver trash pickup: No pickup Monday, delayed one day for rest of week
- Denver parking meters: Free on Presidents Day
- RTD: Busses and rail lines operate on normal schedule
- State Parks: Open, normal fees
- National Parks: Free entrance at most parks
- Driver’s license offices: Closed
- Colorado Judicial Branch: Closed
- U.S. District Court: Closed
- City and County of Denver: Government offices closed
- Adams County: Government offices closed
- Arapahoe County: Government offices closed
- City and County of Boulder: Government offices closed
- City and County of Broomfield: Government offices closed
- Douglas County: Government offices closed
- Jefferson County: Government offices closed
- Larimer County: Government offices closed