Man warns ‘Ported’ telephone number leads to discovery of credit card fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When Marcus Boyd’s home phone line went dead on February 15, he called the phone company.

It was a real shock when he learned the number he and his wife have had for more than 30 years had been ported (moved) over to an unknown cell phone.

To make things worse, Marcus discovered someone had been using his credit card number to buy all sorts of things, mostly All Star Game tickets, and even Valentine’s Day flowers.

He said a company fraud investigator told him “here’s $10,000 for tickets to the All Star Game and here's another $16,000 for the All Star Game then he said do you really stay in a hotel that costs $1,600 a night?”

Marcus said he couldn’t believe this could happen so fast.

Here's where the phone number comes in.

Fraud investigators found a call made to Marcus from his credit card company to verify other purchases and said, “... you answered the phone and it says right there those are your purchases.”

Marcus then filed a report with Lakewood police.

The credit card information may have been stolen from an online shopping site or even a gas station.

The Better Business Bureau told the FOX31 Problem Solvers to protect yourself online, you should avoid using gift cards, debit cards or bank account numbers.

Credit cards will offer more protection.

For more information about protecting yourself visit the BBB's website here.

Marcus is relieved that his credit card company won't hold him responsible for the charges, but wants everyone to be aware and be careful.