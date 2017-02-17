Man accused of groping woman in front of church on CU campus

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is being sought after he is alleged to have groped a woman in front of a church on the University of Colorado campus late Thursday night, the university’s police department said.

Two female students said they were walking eastbound on the north side of Colorado just in front of St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church about 11:50 p.m. when a man approached them.

The man asked the women “Do you guys want to have some fun?” When the women said no, the suspect grabbed one of the victim’s buttocks, police said.

The woman was able to break away and the women ran to the south side of Colorado Avenue near parking lot 437. The man was last seen running north through the parking lot on the west side of the church.

He is described as a heavy-set white man with no facial hair and short, dark, curly hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a red baseball cap with a green bill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-492-6666 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.