BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 55-year-old Caucasian male who was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Longmont Police Department Thursday morning.

A press release noted that the man has been positively identified as Thomas Baldwin of Longmont, Colorado.

An autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation. No further details are available at this time.