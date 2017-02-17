× Grand Junction teen arrested in connection to woman’s death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Grand Junction teenager was taken into custody Friday in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman.

All documents related to the case have been sealed by the court but a press release issued by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Stephanie Hauck faces charges of Manslaughter, a Class 4 Felony, and Assault in the Second Degree with deadly weapon causing injury, a Class 4 Felony.

It’s unclear at this time whether Hauck will be charged as an adult.

Linda Smith’s body was found Monday, Feb 13 at the 500 block of 29 ½ Road when deputies responded to a 2:14 p.m. call reporting an “obvious death.”

Her identity was confirmed by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.

The cause and manner of Smith’s death is still under investigation and officials have not released details regarding Hauck’s role in the incident.

Stephanie Hauck is being held without Bond at Colorado Division of Youth Corrections’ Grand Mesa Youth Services Center.