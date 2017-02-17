Getting out the door on time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kerry Stutzman from Head & Heart Parents gives us some advice on how to get out the door on time.

Have compassion. Remember, kids would often rather stay home with mom and dad. It’s a lot of work to get out the door. It’s no fun to say goodbye to their favorite people. So if we can just name their experience, such as “I can tell you wish you could just stay home and watch this show. Sometimes I wish I could stay home, too.” This can help get us out of “drill sergeant” mode and making polite requests, instead. And then, when they are doing what we want them to be doing, it’s better to notice and comment on that than it is to focus and nag about what we don’t want. Whatever we put our attention on is what we amplify.

Use enforceable statements. Instead of nagging and reminding them of what “they” should be doing, it can be much more effective to say what we will do or allow or provide to them. If I say to my son, “Hurry up, we’ve got to go!”, I have no way of enforcing how fast he moves. In fact, commanding him to speed up is likely to make him slow down. Instead, I can say, “I’m getting in the car at 8:00. I charge $1/minute (or a chore/minute) to wait.” “Everyone who is in the car by 8:00 gets a ride to school for free!” is another option.

A little bit of playfulness can go a long way. I used to be so serious and grumpy about getting my 3 three little boys out the door. Some days, the routine was exhausting and not much fun. My stress about it probably rubbed off on them. But when I could be playful instead of forceful about getting my 3 year old dressed, everything changed. On my better days, when my strong-willed preschooler refused to get dressed, I’d “be the shoes looking for some tootsies” and chase him and tickle him as I slipped the shoes on his feet. He was happier, I was happier and those mornings went better.

I used to get ready while my kids were getting ready. Since I tend to run late more than I’d like to admit, this means I’d be in a rush and not very available to help my kids. A smart mom told me that when she had a job before kids, she always got ready before she went to work. Duh. And once her job became being a mom, she still thought it was a good idea to get ready first so that she could give her kids positive attention in the mornings. So she would get up early, shower and read the paper before they even woke up. Yes, she may have missed out on a little sleep, but she also didn’t wear herself out battling with her kids and rushing around in the mornings.