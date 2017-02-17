Get the Best Deals on Cruises

The first three months of the year are like Black Friday for cruise fans. It's Wave Season, which is the time of year that is notoriously the best time to get deep discounts across the board. TravelZoo's Senior Editor, Gabe Saglie, joined us live from Santa Barbara to reveal the best deals. Visit travelzoo.com to plan your next cruise.
