Get into national parks for free on Presidents Day

DENVER — You can visit national parks for free on Presidents Day, February 20, 2017.

The holiday is designated as one of the National Parks Service’s “Free Entrance Days.”

Parks that normally charge entrance fees will wave the cost.

Parks in Colorado that will be free include:

To see a full list of free parks nationwide, click here.

Colorado State Parks will be open Presidents Day, but will charge normal entrance fees.