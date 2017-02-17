Drifters Hearts of Hope helps rescue horses from slaughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, Colo. -- There are plenty of horse rescue groups sprawled out across the state of Colorado. While they're all different, they each share a common goal: to save horses.

Most groups rescue horses from slaughter. Since its creation in 2014, 'Drifters Hearts of Hope' has saved 169 horses from that terrible fate. They've also helped adopt out close to 118 horses.

To learn more about Drifters Hearts of Hope, select 'play' on the video report above to watch Kevin Torres' 'Unique 2 Colorado' report on the rescue group.