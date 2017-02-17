Christie says Trump made him order meatloaf at White House meal

TRENTON, N.J. — President Donald Trump told New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to order meatloaf when they dined together at the White House this week.

Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, were guest of Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

While guest hosting a New York sports talk radio show on Thursday, the Republican talked about the dinner.

He said Trump pointed out the menu and told the guests to get whatever they want. But then he said he and Christie were going to have the meatloaf.

“This is what it’s like to be with Trump,” Christie said. “He says, ‘There’s the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'”

Trump then added, “I’m telling you, the meatloaf is fabulous,” according to Christie.

Trump and Christie discussed the nation’s opioid epidemic during the lunch, according to The Associated Press.