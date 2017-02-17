× Between New York and Florida, could Trump security cost top $300 million this year?

DENVER — For the third straight weekend, President Donald Trump is in Florida at his Mar-A-Lago resort.

Because intense security follows the President and his family everywhere he goes, the natural question is how much is this costing taxpayers?

The best resource to figure this out is this report by the Government Accountability Office. It tracked similar trips by President Obama.

Based on these numbers, conservative estimates put each trip to Mar-A-Lago at $3 million.

This includes:

Uuse of Air Force One

Secret Service expenses

Use of Coast Guard boats

Because this is the President’s third straight trip, taxpayers have paid around $10 million for Florida trips so far in his presidency.

The other major security cost is happening in New York City.

The NYPD estimates it is costing around $500,000 a day to secure Trump Tower, where the First Lady is still living.

Therefore if you add up the daily cost in New York City as well as the Mar-A-Lago trips, President Donald Trump is on pace to charge taxpayers around $25 million for his first month in office. If this trend continues, the bill could be over $300 million for this first year.

Curious as to how this compares to other presidents? After all — most presidents have enjoyed leisure time.

According to the conservative group Judicial Watch, over 8 years of Barack Obama’s presidency $97 million was billed to taxpayers.

That averages a little more than $12 million a year. When protecting Obama’s Chicago home is calculated in, the total is around $18 million.