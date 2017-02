Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2HEARTS is a not for profit organization that provides support to children and young adults with congenital heart disease. CHD is is the #1 birth defect in the nation and the leading cause of infant deaths in the US.

The 4th Annual 2HEARTS Gala is February 23rd from 530pm to 930pm. It's at The Space Gallery, that's at 400 Santa Fee Drive in Denver. Click here for ticket information. Kirk Yuhnke will be the emcee for the event.