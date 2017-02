DENVER — Denver police need your help to identify a man wanted for aggravated assault and theft.

According to the Denver Police Department, the suspect hit a victim with a metal rod on February 10.

In a separate case, investigators said the same suspect asked an elderly man to use his phone during a bus ride, then took off without returning it.

If you recognize the suspect or have information about the crimes, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.