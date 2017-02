DENVER — An accident involving a sedan and a garbage truck led to a spill of about 50 gallons of fuel in southwest Denver on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of South Federal Boulevard, near West Mexico Avenue, about 6:20 a.m., the Denver Police Department said.

It’s not known if there were any injuries.

Southbound Federal Boulevard was down to one lane as police investigated and worked to clear the crash.