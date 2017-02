Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHETHER YOU'VE MOVED INTO A NEW HOME OR WANT TO FRESHEN UP YOUR OLD DECOR, YOU CAN DO IT FOR A LOT LESS THAN YOU THINK, IF YOU KNOW THE RIGHT THINGS TO DO.IN TODAY'S THRIFTY THURSDAY, SANDRA HANNA IS HERE WITH A FEW SECRET TIPS SHE LEARNED RECENTLY AFTER MOVING INTO HER NEW HOME.

https://smartcookies.com/