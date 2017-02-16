Thief steals prosthetic legs, snowboards, cameras from Adaptive Action Sports

A group that helps kids and young adults train for para-snowboard competitions and other action sports suffered a big setback this week.

A thief or thieves stole prosthetic legs, snowboards and video cameras from the Adaptive Action Sports office at Copper Mountain.

Organizers made a compassionate appeal to the person or people behind the break-in.

“Hard times fall on us all and can drive us to do things we may not normally,” officials with AAS stated on Facebook Wednesday. “That being said, to whomever thought that breaking into the Adaptive Action Sports office at Copper Mountain last night, stealing all of our cameras, several snowboards and prosthetic legs was the only option, there are better ways.”

“Please return our stuff and the athletes’ stuff and no questions will be asked,” organizers stated. “If not the police will be reviewing video footage today and pressing full charges.”

Two prosthetics belonging to Brett Botelho were stolen.

“I just want to legs back. And not my winter to end,” Botelho wrote on Facebook.

Officials with AAS are asking for tips about the break-in and say they appreciate the support they have been getting from the community.

“Thank you again to everyone who has reached out to support us. We are asking anyone interested in helping at this point to visit our webpage at www.adacs.org/donate and make a donation. No matter the size, anything will help.”

You can also support the group by getting a pizza at Homegrown Tap and Dough in Arvada or Wash Park. They are hosting a fundraiser for AAS all month long.