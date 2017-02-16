The Mama Sagas- When Moms Judge Each Other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IT'S DIFFICULT ENOUGH RAISING A CHILD WITHOUT BEING SCRUTINIZED FOR EVERY LITTLE DECISION YOU MAKE. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE WITH MOMS. ACCORDING TO A RECENT DOCUMENTARY, 95 PERCENT OF MOMS REVEAL THEY HAVE FELT JUDGED AT LEAST ONCE IN THEIR LIVES. SO, HOW DO WE STOP THIS? MOMMY BLOGGER AND THE CREATOR OF THE "MAMA SAGAS" SARALYN WARD IS HERE TO TELL US.

http://themamasagas.com/