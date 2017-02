× Suspected gas line rupture closes area near I-25 and Orchard Road

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A suspected ruptured gas line forced the closure of Greenwood Plaza Boulevard Thursday night.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to the area north of Orchard Road where they said there was a heavy odor. This is between I-25 and Quebec Street.

The problem first appeared before 7:30 p.m.

There was no word on when the situation might be resolved.