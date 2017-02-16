Sources: Man arrested in Los Angeles after explosive devices found in Denver hotel room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man was arrested in California after explosive devices were found in a hotel room in Denver, several federal sources confirmed Thursday.

They said Adam Hayat was in police custody in Los Angeles.

The bomb squad responded to the Sheraton Hotel near 15th Street and Court Place in downtown Denver late Wednesday night on a report of a suspicious device.

Experts removed it and placed inside their concrete carrier before taking it away.

