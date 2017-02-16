Shopping center, city of Westminster battle over pothole repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers are diving into a messy mystery in Westminster.

A pothole nightmare has sparked a fight between the city of Westminster and a popular shopping center. Both sides say they aren’t responsible for the pothole repair work.

FOX31 counted more than two dozen potholes on one roundabout at the Shops At Walnut Creek near Highway 36 and West 104th Avenue. The roundabout marks the main way to get in and out of the shopping area’s parking lots. For months, drivers had been working hard to avoid the roadway.

"Yeah, it's horrible,” one driver said. "[It’s in] pretty bad shape,” another driver told FOX31.

Some of the holes were so big, orange cones were used to warn drivers. Potholes cost American drivers roughly $3 billion every year, according to AAA.

"It ruins my car,” said Cynde Capra, who works in the shopping area. “I thought I was going to have to have a new alignment."

A Westminster spokesperson told FOX31 the responsibility of repairs rests with business owners at the Shops At Walnut Creek. Stores neighboring the roundabout, like Target, said the roadway is not on their property.

Discussions between the city and property owners are ongoing, according to the city. Meanwhile, the Problem Solvers are getting results. After calling the city of Westminster, the streets division patched the holes on Thursday.

"Now when I leave work I'm going to have a smooth ride,” said Capra.

City officials said the patchwork is just a temporary fix while they work with business owners to smooth out a more permanent solution.

FOX31 called the property management company for the shopping area, but had not heard back by late Thursday.