Restaurants, schools impacted by ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

DENVER -- Across the country Thursday, restaurants and other businesses closed in response to the nationwide "Day without Immigrants" protest.

In Denver some of the restaurants that shuttered included Biju's Little Curry, Palenque and Marie Empanada.

"I never want to forget I am an immigrant and that's why I made the decision to close the doors today," Lorena Cantarovici, the owner who is from Argentina, said.

Across town at Skinner Middle School, many parents were called by their children after reports the cafeteria workers walked off.

As a result, orders of Burger King and McDonald's could be seen being brought in by the dozens -- bothering some parents.

"Nobody knew about it. You got your kids calling you in the middle of the day saying there is no food -- so yeah, it's an inconvenience," Nolan Mitchell, a dad, said.

DPS officials confirmed the cafeteria workers did return in time to serve the hot lunches.

At Escuela Tlatelolco, a school at West 29th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, students protested in the streets although the story may be the number of students who missed class.

"145 students go to the school and only 40 came today," a supporter of the school said.

DPS said in a statement that attendance was estimated to be about five percent less Thursday than Wednesday.