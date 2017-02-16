Prosthetic limbs among items stolen from non-profit sports shop in Copper Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. -- Adaptive Action Sports is a non-profit organization that serves those with permanent disabilities. They provide the tools and teaching for snowboarding.

“It gives them an outlet to go out and have that freedom to move and show them there’s a life after their amputation or disease or whatever affliction they might have,” said AAS coach Bryant Boucher.

Earlier this week, their shop at Copper Mountain Village was burglarized. Thousands of dollars worth of cameras and production gear were stolen, as well as some of the athletes gear. But the organization is most concerned with the prosthetic limbs the thieves got away with.

“Everything else is replaceable,” Boucher said. “But those legs cost about 20 grand a piece, and the time and effort that goes in to making those legs and get those prosthetics together for the athletes - it’s devastating.”

Coach Boucher told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that the loss couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Currently, their athletes are training for the 2018 Paralympic Games. Many are already members of the US Paralympic team, while some of their other athletes are working hard to get there.

“Really right now is the ramp up to the 2018 games,” Boucher said. “It’s a huge distraction for the athletes. It’s devastating.”

You can donate to Adaptive Action Sports directly by visiting their website. Or you can visit Homegrown Tap and Dough in Denver (Washington Park) or Arvada, as they are hosting a fundraiser all month long for the non-profit organization.