Police serve first-degree murder warrant in case of missing Boulder mom

BOULDER, Colo. — A warrant for first-degree murder was issued Thursday in the case of a missing mother, the Boulder Police Department said Thursday.

Adam Densmore, 32, was served the warrant by Boulder detectives while being held in Oklahoma, in the death of 25-year-old Ashley Mead.

Mead and her 1-year-old daughter Winter Mead were reported missing Tuesday in Boulder after Ashley Mead did not show up for work and after having not been seen since Sunday.

On Wednesday, Winter was found with Densmore, who is the girl’s father, in Okmulgee, Okla., about 40 miles south of Tulsa, but Ashley Mead was still missing.

Police found human remains in a dumpster outside of a Wal-Mart store in the town. Police have yet to confirm the body has been positively identified as Mead. Officials only have said the remains were of an adult woman.

Densmore was taken into custody for violating a custody agreement. Winter Mead was unharmed and placed into Child Protective Services.